Arsenal and Tottenham face off in the first north London derby of the season on Sunday.

This is going to be a serious battle between two sides that have started this season brilliantly.

Of course, as you can imagine, debate around this game has already started, and one of the main talking points is how many Spurs players would currently get into this Arsenal team.

Arsenal showed last season that they’re way ahead of Spurs, but Tottenham have started this season very well, and that gap may now be closing.

Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Campbell has stated that he doesn’t think any Spurs player would get into this Arsenal team right now, but he did note that an argument could be made for Heung-Min Son to get into this Arsenal team down the left.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Son has an argument

Campbell shared his verdict on the £22m man and if he’d get into this Arsenal side.

“It’s subjective. For me, I would take none, but for some you could say that Son would get in on our left hand side. You could say that,” Campbell said.

Tough debate

Son vs Martinelli is a tough debate that will polarise fans across north London and beyond.

On one hand, Son has been doing the business in the Premier League for almost 10 years now. He’s been incredibly consistent for a long time and he is a Golden Boot winner.

However, in the same breath, Gabriel Martinelli outperformed Son to some tune last season, and at the moment, you’d have to say that the Brazilian has been better than the South Korean over the past 12 months.

Both players will certainly be pushing to prove their ability on Sunday.