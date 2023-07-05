‘You can’t’: Rio Ferdinand issues Arsenal with a warning over Bukayo Saka

Rio Ferdinand has warned that Arsenal need another attacking player in the summer transfer window, and cannot afford to use Bukayo Saka so much in the coming season.

Ferdinand was speaking on his YouTube channel as Arsenal continue to set the pace in the window, with The Athletic reporting that they are closing in on a deal for Declan Rice.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta’s men have already signed Kai Havertz. And the Daily Mirror has suggested that they have agreed a fee and terms ahead of a move for Jurrien Timber.

Ferdinand issues Arsenal with warning over Bukayo Saka

So it will be interesting to see where Arsenal go next. And Rio Ferdinand believes that another forward simply has to come in if the Gunners do not want to push Bukayo Saka too far over the coming months.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

“I think you still need one. You can’t afford to let Saka play another full season and not missing any games. I know he missed one or two here and there. But he played too many games last season for a young kid. He’s going to burn out. You need to save him a little bit,” he told his YouTube channel.

It must not be forgotten that Bukayo Saka was the first player in the Premier League to reach double figures for goals and assists last season.

He was in unbelievable form for most of the campaign. And he continues to find new levels despite establishing himself in the first-team so soon after his debut.

However, every Arsenal fan will tell you that his impact did diminish towards the end of the season. He scored just two goals in the final 10 league games of the campaign.

And it really did seem that Saka just ran out of steam. He featured in every single league game. And he made 48 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions. He also remained a key part of the England fold.

Leandro Trossard arrived in January. However, the Belgian was more often used on the left as a rival for Gabriel Martinelli.

Kai Havertz could potentially play on the right. And Reiss Nelson was bright in the latter stages of the season. So there are options in the ranks already.

However, Arsenal fans would love for Edu to strengthen their squad further in the transfer market.