‘You can see it’: Pundit says Spurs’ £22m player’s body language has been terrible lately











Speaking on Premier League Productions, Jermaine Beckford has been discussing the mood around the Tottenham camp and Heung-Min Son’s body language this season.

The South Korean is enduring what has been a really miserable campaign to date, and according to Beckford, the forward just doesn’t look happy on the pitch at the moment.

Indeed, the pundit claims that the forward doesn’t looked as happy as he has in seasons gone by, claiming also that Harry Kane doesn’t seem to be over the moon with what’s going on at Spurs right now.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Son looks unhappy

Beckford discussed the attacker’s body language this season.

“I think you can tell. Richarlison has come out and give that interview about not being happy. You can see it in Son’s body language, he’s not as happy as he was in seasons gone by. Harry Kane doesn’t seem super happy about it either talking about he’ll decide what happens in the summer,” Beckford said.

Can’t blame him

We really can’t blame for Son looking unhappy this season. After all, there’s not been much for him to smile about.

Tottenham are playing turgid football right now, he’s barely scoring any goals and he’s not enjoying his football.

Son has this reputation of being such a happy person at all times, but when things aren’t going his way, he’s got just as much right as anybody else to be annoyed.

In all honesty, this is perhaps the biggest indictment of the Antonio Conte era to date. If Heung-Min Son doesn’t look happy playing under you, then you must be sucking every bit of life out of the squad.

The £22m player needs to rediscover how to enjoy his football, because he’s at his best when he’s having fun.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Show all