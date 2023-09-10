‘You can see’: Declan Rice says Arsenal have a ‘really top guy’ on and off the pitch in their ranks right now

Declan Rice has been speaking about Arsenal and how he’s settled into life under Mikel Arteta this weekend.

In a video on the Tubes and Ange Golf Life channel, Rice got onto the subject of signing for Arsenal and working with Arteta.

And speaking about his new manager, Rice had nothing but praise for him.

Declan Rice praises Mikel Arteta

Arteta is known for his intensity on match days and his behaviour on the touchline has been called into question more than once in the last 12 months.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

But speaking about Arteta as a presence and person in and out of football, Rice insists that the Spanish coach is a ‘top’ man.

Speaking to Tubes and Ange (with Jimmy Bullard), Rice praised Arteta for how he’s been with him.

“He’s top. A really really top guy on and off the pitch. I think on the pitch you can see tactically what he tries to do and how good he is and then off the pitch he’s a really top guy as well,” Rice said.

Rice went on in the dicussion to speak about how Arteta had helped him settle on his first day as well, playing a mini joke on the £100m man by making him wear an embarrassing sticker on his shirt.

It seems, though, that the players love how Arteta is in this regard and as results on the pitch show, the squad clearly buys into it.

One of the best

Having worked under Pep Guardiola, you can really see some of the top characteristics that come out of Arteta while he’s managing Arsenal.

The Spaniard is going right to the very top, if he’s not already there, and regardless of how things end up with Arsenal, he’ll never be short of job offers in the future now.

As Rice says, Arteta seems to have a way both on and off the pitch of doing things right and this is feeding through into the squad.