Arsenal and Tottenham face-off at the Emirates on Sunday, and this is bound to be a real feisty affair.

Both teams come into this game unbeaten in the Premier League, and each side would love nothing more than to hand the other their first loss of the season.

It will be fiery both on the pitch and in the stands on Sunday, and according to Steve Sidwell, speaking on the Peter Crouch Podcast, there’s one player who could stoke the fans’ flames this weekend.

Indeed, Sidwell reckons that James Maddison will be well and truly up for this game, claiming that he can already see the £45m player winding up the Arsenal fans after scoring an important goal for Tottenham.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Maddison could wind the fans up

Sidwell gave a prediction on the midfielder for this weekend.

“You look at Maddison and he seems like he would love to score in this game at the Emirates. You can picture him now just going to the home crowd after he scores. I’m on the fence here, I’m going to go for a draw,” Sidwell said.

Would love it

As much as winding up the opposition fans in a game like this is ill-advised, we have to agree with Sidwell in that we can absolutely see Maddison pulling a stunt like this.

Maddison, to put it politely, has never been a shy player, and if he has the chance to rub salt in the Arsenal fans’ wounds this weekend, he will absolutely take it.

Whether or not Maddison gets such an opportunity remains to be seen, but don’t be shocked if the England international plays the role of pantomime villain to perfection this weekend.