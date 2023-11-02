Arsenal icon Alan Smith has now been voicing his sympathy for Kai Havertz after his difficult run of form at the club.

Smith was speaking on Sky Sports’ live coverage of the game and considered Havertz’s confidence levels after he took a poor touch.

The pundit thought the German would have easily controlled the ball were he feeling like his best version right now.

Watching Arsenal’s poor performance, Smith said: “You can just see the lack of confidence with Havertz, can’t you.

“The silky touch that you see when he is playing well, it’s deserted him at the moment.”

Of course, it was a difficult night as a whole for Mikel Arteta and his team last night.

Although the EFL Cup isn’t a priority, Arsenal did field a team they would deem capable of qualifying.

Eddie Nketiah’s failure to build on a stunning performance from the weekend was a slight disappointment too.

And some fans may feel that an opportunity was missed to give Havertz a chance to play as a striker.

Smith thought Havertz has lost his confidence at Arsenal

Of course, Arsenal fans will ultimately trust the decisions that Arteta makes – he is the reason the side have reached this lofty point.

And although he won the FA Cup very early on, the Spaniard must now be wanting to secure his next piece of silverware with his new Arsenal squad.

Smith is right in pointing out that Havertz is lacking something at Arsenal right now, but there’s no reason why that can’t change.

Arteta must have a masterplan for the 24-year-old who he clearly does believe in.

Pundit Alan Brazil has now suggested that Havertz may be a step closer to leaving Arsenal after last night’s display.

However, that does seem very wide of the mark.

Havertz has contributed to an impressive start across all competitions, and probably doesn’t deserve the levels of scrutiny he’s receiving right now.

Nonetheless, the whole of this Arsenal squad will have the chance to improve on last night’s woes when they travel to Newcastle United on Saturday.