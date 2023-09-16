Arsenal and Tottenham may be the biggest of rivals on the pitch, but off the pitch, a few of their players actually get on quite well.

Indeed, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale, James Maddison and Declan Rice all being teammates for England, there is a strong bond between these players at the moment, so much so that Maddison has actually gone on the record to praise Rice now.

Speaking on the England YouTube channel, Maddison, along with Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham was reviewing Declan Rice’s stats on the new EA FC video game, and Maddison jumped to the midfielder’s defence when his pace was given just an 76 rating, claiming that Rice is actually much quicker than the game gives him credit for.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Rice is quick

Maddison shared his verdict on the midfielder’s pace.

“Pace is 76,” Rashford said.

“I don’t want to go early but those stats fit the criteria of a certain Declan Rice. You are faster than a 76, but this is EA FC,” Maddison said.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Faster

Maddison is spot on, a 76 rating for pace really isn’t enough for Rice.

Ok, the midfielder isn’t as explosive as someone like Dan James or Adama Traore, but he’s no slouch.

His immense stride length and ability to cover distance within just a few steps makes Rice one of the quicker players in the Premier League, and we can’t help but feel that he’s actually been a bit hard done by here with his pace rating on the new game.