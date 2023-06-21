The transfer saga involving Arsenal and Declan Rice continues to rumble on.

And Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has shared the latest on the Gunners’ pursuit of the West Ham captain.

Sheth, speaking on Hayters TV, also gave his verdict as to whether he thought Arsenal would indeed sign Rice.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

“All of the noises we’re getting is that Declan Rice does want to make that move to Arsenal,” he said. “That can sometimes influence a price as well.

“If nobody else comes in with the bid it’s very difficult for a selling club to create – to use some transfer parlance, a bidding war between clubs.

“So if a player is set on going to a club… and the club, through David Sullivan straight after the Europa Conference League final, publicly stated that he’s probably played his last game for the club.

“Those ingredients can sometimes work in the favour of the buying club. So it’ll be interesting to see how that one transpires.”

Sheth was also asked to give a ‘yes’, ‘maybe’ or ‘no’ answer regarding his thoughts on the summer’s biggest transfer sagas.

And on Rice to Arsenal, the Sky Sports journalist gave a resounding ‘yes’.

On Tuesday, multiple outlets and journalists reported that West Ham had rejected a second Arsenal bid for Rice.

The Gunners apparently offered £90million, of which £75million was up front and split into four instalments.

As per Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, the Hammers want ‘easy’ add-ons, while the structure of the initial payment is also key.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Our view

It’s great to hear Sheth, one of the main journalists on Sky Sports, appear so confident about Rice joining Arsenal.

Fans should be thrilled over this, so let’s see what happens in the coming weeks.

Obviously it’s common knowledge that the Gunners want to bring the West Ham captain to the Emirates.

However, it was never going to be easy for Arsenal to strike a deal. After all, Rice is “one of the best in the world” and is West Ham’s main asset.

Everyone knows he’s a ‘world-class‘ player, and him helping West Ham break their trophy drought is further testament to his quality.

Arsenal seem to have allocated a lot of resources – money, time and effort – towards moving for Rice.

Obviously until there are confirmations, we can’t be 100 percent sure. But things seem to be heading in the right direction.