Three-time Premier League winner Yaya Toure has raved about Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Ivorian is among the best midfielders we’ve seen in the Premier League. He was unstoppable on his day and he’s one of the biggest reasons why Manchester City were so successful during his time at the club.

Toure is now a coach at Tottenham, but he still appreciates brilliance when he sees it – even if it’s from a player at Spurs’ fierce rivals, Arsenal.

Yaya Toure raves about Arsenal star Thomas Partey

Arsenal have been incredible in the Premier League this season.

The Gunners are on top of the table, five points clear of Manchester City. Partey’s brilliance in the middle of the park has been one of the biggest reasons why they are where they are, and they could go on and win it this term.

Toure knows a thing or two about being a great midfielder. He has watched Partey on numerous occasions this season and the Tottenham youth coach has branded the Ghanaian as an ‘unbelievable’ player.

He told talkSPORT: “Yeah he’s brilliant, it’s really nice to see.

“I think now every weekend when Arsenal have to play, I have to be honest, I would go just to watch him.

“He’s just unbelievable.”

TBR View:

Partey really has been unbelievable for Arsenal this season.

The Ghanaian is arguably the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League. He is one of Arsenal’s most important players, and if they go on to win the title, he’ll be the biggest reason why.

The worry for Gunners fans, however, is Partey’s injury record. The 29-year-old has had his fair share of struggles with muscular issues – he has missed six games this season as a result.

Arsenal supporters will be praying Partey will remain fit until the end of the campaign. If he does, Mikel Arteta will back his side to go all the way in the title race.

