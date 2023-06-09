Xavi Simons discusses his future, amid claims Arsenal could sign him

Arsenal are one of the clubs being linked with a move for PSV midfielder Xavi Simons this summer.

According to reports, Simons is one of the names on Arsenal’s list as they look to bring in new midfielders.

Alongside Declan Rice, Simons is believed to be a player Mikel Arteta has an admiration for. After starring for the Dutch side, the 19-year-old has a number of options on the table.

Speaking this week to the Dutch media, as quoted in Voetbal Primeur, Simons admitted he doesn’t quite know where his future will lie just yet.

With the subject of interest from Arsenal on the table, Simons suggested he’ll take his time and speak to his family about his next move.

“I don’t know yet. I’m with the Dutch national team now, I’m going to work here for two weeks and then we’ll see what happens. Soon we will decide together with family what is best for me,” Simons said.

Lauded by Rafael van der Vaart as a player who can be ‘world class’ it does very much seem like Simons has the world at his feet.

One for the Gunners to keep an eye on

While the focus is on bringing in Declan Rice this summer, Arsenal might well go for one or two more in key positions.

The decision to let Granit Xhaka leave is one which will open up a gap in the Gunners squad. That gap will need to be filled and it means more than just Rice will be needed.

Simons certainly looks like a player of high quality. The only question mark comes in the form of if he can make an impact immediatley. His age and the fact he’s only shone in the Eredivisie means Mikel Arteta might look elsewhere for immedate impact players.

However, he is one to keep tabs on ahead of what will be a busy summer for the Gunners.