Xavi responds when asked if Mikel Arteta has surprised him at Arsenal











Xavi has responded to The Times when asked if what Mikel Arteta has achieved at Arsenal has taken him by surprise with the Gunners leading the way in the Premier League this season.

Arteta has established himself as one of the most exciting coaches in world football. Of course, that statement would have seemed almost unthinkable a couple of years ago.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal handed the Spaniard his first job as a number one. And for some time, it appeared that the job may be too big for the 40-year-old. It seemed almost remarkable at various points that the Arsenal board did not let him go.

Xavi praises Mikel Arteta

However, that faith has been vindicated in some style. Arsenal should have finished in the top-four after forming such an exciting group of players last season.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Once again, many doubted them this term after throwing fourth spot away at the final hurdle at the end of the campaign. But they now lead the way and they proved a massive point with their latest win.

They are two points clear of Manchester City. And they have a game in hand. And thus, there are many of us who have been made to eat our words when it comes to Arteta.

But was Xavi one of them who doubted him? Apparently not. The Barcelona boss has claimed that he had an inkling that his former teammate was destined for something special.

“No, he’s not surprised me because he had the best references [having worked alongside Guardiola at City] and because if you have played as a central midfielder at Barça you already have a headstart — you have the map of your pitch in your head,” he told The Times.

“And because Pepe Reina is a close friend of his and has always spoken very well of him. I had a feeling that Arteta would do very well, but it was just a feeling.”

Arsenal have probably benefitted this season by catching many by surprise. They have the potential to go five points clear at the top of the table. And yet, many will suggest that City are still favourites.

One of the next challenges for Arteta will be kicking on when expectations rise. And one of those tasks will surely involve leading Arsenal back into the Champions League.

Perhaps it will not be too long before Xavi and Arteta do battle on Europe’s biggest stage.