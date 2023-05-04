Xabi Alonso speaks out after being linked to Tottenham











Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Xabi Alonso has spoken out following links between him and the vacant managerial role at Spurs.

Tottenham have been linked to Alonso, as per Sky Sports.

He is having a great season with Bayer Leverkusen. When he took over this campaign they were battling relegation. Now they sit sixth in the league.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy desperately needs to pick the perfect manager for the job. The club look set to miss out on Champions League football next season and have been had some embarrassing results in 2023.

Whoever takes over at Spurs will not be appointed until the summer. This gives them a whole transfer window and pre-season to make the best squad possible.

(Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso on Tottenham rumours

Alonso has also been linked with the job at West Ham, via The Sun. Despite this, he may well prefer Spurs should he have the option.

Spurs have one of the best stadiums in the world and have a very decent sized budget. This, combined with the likes of Harry Kane make them a very exciting club to manage.

The 41-year-old manager, via The Express, discussed these rumours. He said: “It is normal for me that there are rumours at this stage of the season.

“I’ve been in football for many years. But we still have a lot to achieve this season. That’s why my head is 100 percent here for the last few months. And my head is also 100 percent here for next season.”

It makes perfect sense for Alonso to speak and commit himself to Bayer Leverkusen. He is excelling there and could achieve even better things after a full campaign.

The manager, who Mikel Arteta said has been “successful everywhere“, has been a joy to watch both as a footballer and manager.

(Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)