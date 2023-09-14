‘Writing could be on the wall’: BBC pundit says £45m Liverpool player could rip Wolves apart on Saturday

Liverpool face Wolves on Saturday in what should be a straightforward match for the Reds.

Indeed, Wolves have struggled to get going this season, winning just one game so far in the league, and they go into the game on Saturday as underdogs to say the least.

Many are expecting a comfortable Liverpool win here, and one player who could feast against Wolves is Diogo Jota.

Indeed, the Portuguese attacker will be coming up against his old club, and, usually, that gives any striker a bit of extra incentive to get on the scoresheet.

Speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Asmir Begovic has been previewing this weekend’s game and he reckons that Jota could cause some serious damage to his former club.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jota to shine

Begovic gave his verdict on how this game could pan out.

“Well, the writing could be on the wall with these things. I wouldn’t be surprised if he does. He’s played really well. Liverpool have some fantastic options in the attack. Mohamed Salah is their number one option, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and of course Jota. They’re firing at the moment and I wouldn’t be surprised if he caused some damage at Wolves once again,” Begovic said.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Typical

It would be typical if Jota came back to haunt Wolves this weekend, especially after a disappointing summer window for the Midlands club.

Wolves sold so many top players in the past window, and it wouldn’t be a shock if one by one their former stars came back to haunt them throughout the season.

Jota certainly has the ability to cause some damage against his former employers, and the £45m man could well be a difference-maker for Liverpool this weekend.