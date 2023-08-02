‘Write him off’: Liverpool’s ‘really good’ teenager won’t be getting a chance this season – journalist

Liverpool’s squad is very thin at the moment, and that has led to the Reds using a few younger players during pre-season.

One youngster who has caught the eye during this period is James McConnell.

Described as ‘really good’ and a ‘joy to watch’ by Jurgen Klopp after his performance in a friendly against Leicester City recently, McConnell has been fantastic in pre-season.

However, this may just be a fleeting glimpse of what McConnell is capable of at first-team level.

Indeed, speaking to The Redmen TV, Neil Jones has been discussing this young man and he says you can write off any notion that he will be a first-teamer this season as Liverpool will likely use more established midfield options.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

McConnell won’t play

Jones shared his view of the youngster.

“We’ve seen so many different aspects to it. I mean McConnell, we can write him off as a first-team player this season. Listen he’s had a really good summer, but Liverpool, you imagine, aren’t going to be using him, he’s there for pre-season for his development, great,” Jones said.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Time on his side

McConnell may not get the chance to shine for Liverpool this season, but, in all honesty, that doesn’t matter.

He’s 18 years old. He has all the time in the world on his side.

A taste of first-team action in pre-season should push McConnell on to become even better as he becomes more and more hungry for a shot at the big-time.

You won’t see much of this young man this season, but don’t be shocked if, in a few years’ time, McConnell is a star for the Reds.