Wright and Ferdinand say Arteta could be about to make ‘revolutionary’ decision at Arsenal

Arsenal have been the subject of much debate over the past week with regards to their goalkeeping selections.

The Gunners signed David Raya on loan during the summer, a decision that surprised many due to Aaron Ramsdale’s good form.

Not only that, but Arsenal then named Raya in the starting XI for their last two games, with Ramsdale having to make do with a bench role.

This has led to debate and some controversy because Ramsdale has barely put a foot wrong for Arsenal since becoming first-choice.

Understandably, there has also been debate over the England goalkeeper’s future at the club, with some predicting transfer talk in the coming months.

However, Ian Wright and Rio Ferdinand believe that Mikel Arteta could potentially look to have both keepers in a rotation role this season.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE, both believe it could be the start of something “revolutionary” in the game.

“I think that we’re going to see it change even more,” said Wright.

“Because people are going to use the special team kind of vibe – is that we’re going to see maybe two top goalkeepers.

“We’re gonna see how it plays out this season because we’re going to have to see how how they both feel about it, how it’s going to go because it might be shared out.

“I think that we might be seeing the start of something…”

Ferdinand then said “revolutionary”, to which Wright replied: “Yeah, I think so!”

Our view

It’s not uncommon to see clubs designate one goalkeeper as their league stopper and another as their cup selection.

However, with Raya and Ramsdale, both are too good to simply accept one game every couple of weeks or beyond.

That said, Wright and Ferdinand could be on to something. After all, why not have two goalkeepers who share duties in every competition?