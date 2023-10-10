Micky Van de Ven has taken the Premier League by storm so far this season.

The Dutch defender has been absolutely brilliant for Spurs since joining in the summer. He’s barely put a foot wrong since arriving in north London and he’s formed a fantastic centre-back partnership with Cristian Romero.

However, while Van de Ven has been fantastic in multiple areas, the most incredible thing about his showings so far has certainly been his pace.

The £35m man is absolutely rapid – keeping up with some of the very quickest players in the league this season, and speaking on The Game Football Podcast, Gregor Robertson has now shared how impressed he’s been with his pace.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

Van de Ven’s pace impressive

Robertson spoke about the defender and his athleticism.

“You need two really reliable and multi-functionable centre-backs, and it looks like they have one in Van de Ven. He is so quick and he stood up to the battering Luton can throw at you,” Robertson said.

“Van de Ven has been huge, he’s young, we talk about how players need time to acclimatise to the pace of the Premier League, but he doesn’t. Against Liverpool too, they were sending Salah through at times and he just accelerated away, and you thought ‘wow’ this guy is an athlete.”

Photo by Ryan Jenkinson/MB Media/Getty Images

Perfect

Van de Ven’s pace is exactly why he is so perfect for this Ange Postecoglou team.

You can’t play in such a progressive fashion with such a high line if you don’t have the speed at the back.

We’ve seen Liverpool use Virgil van Dijk in this way for many years now, and now, Spurs are using another Dutchman in much the same way.

At the age of just 22 Van de Ven could be a star for years to come.