‘Wow’: Pundit left amazed by what he’s been told today about West Ham star Lucas Paqueta

Gabby Agbonlahor has expressed his disbelief at learning that Lucas Paqueta could cost around £85 million – the same amount as a release clause in his West Ham United contract which becomes active next summer.

Agbonlahor was speaking to talkSPORT as Manchester City continue to target the Brazilian off the back of his first campaign in the Premier League.

Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Lucas Paqueta has emerged as a surprise contender to potentially leave the London Stadium in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Agbonlahor baffled by how much West Ham want for Lucas Paqueta

In fact, journalist Santi Aouna reported on Thursday that Manchester City have now made a bid worth £88 million for the 25-year-old. West Ham have turned down the bid as they want more. But crucially, Aouna suggested that talks are continuing and progressing.

Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

If Paqueta does stay, he could become available in a year for £85 million due to a release clause in his contract.

That figure was put to Gabby Agbonlahor as he discussed the links between Paqueta and Manchester City.

“£85 million? Wow. Do you think he’s worth that? I’m not sure,” he told talkSPORT.

“No [he’s not worth it]. So a good three months make it £85 million?”

We are getting to the sort of figures which would seemingly tempt many West Ham fans to suggest that they need to cash in.

The Hammers were understandably wary of cashing in for a low amount. Paqueta is perhaps the most talented member of David Moyes’ squad. So losing him in the summer in which Declan Rice has already left would be a massive blow.

But Manchester City are prepared to pay nearly £90 million for someone who had a mixed first year in the Premier League.

He is a special talent with ‘amazing‘ ability. But it does appear that it may be getting to the stage where it makes more sense for West Ham to cash in and let him go.