‘Wow’: Premier League pundit blown away by Liverpool player’s 36th minute moment v Newcastle

Newcastle and Liverpool played out yet another entertaining affair in one of the showpiece fixtures of the Premier League calendar.

The Reds and the Magpies have had some classic encounters down the years and this one was no different at times.

Liverpool and Newcastle were both desperate to take the game to the other and things changed in the game when Antony Gordon scored and Virgl van Dijk was sent off in the space of 4 minutes.

Even then, there was room for some huge moments in the game and in the 36th minute, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker produced one of those moments with a fine save from Miguel Almiron.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

And watching on for Premier League productions, Michael Bridges felt it was an unbelievable piece of play from the Liverpool stopper.

“It’s not just a world-class save, it’s a world-class touch and volley from Almiron but look at that from Alisson. It’s not just the save it’s the reaction, he gets two hands on it and then parries it away from goal because he knows Newcastle strikers are coming on. That’s a special moment, wow,” Bridges said.

Alisson has proven time and again he is the man for Liverpool in big moments. And this save at Newcastle simply underlined his brilliance.

Alisson is world class

He does it so often that it goes under the radar at times but Alisson Becker is truly a class act for this Liverpool side.

There are times he makes saves that you wonder how he’s done it and today was one of those occasions.

Alisson will once again be crucial for the Reds if they are to have success this term. And with Van Dijk now facing a suspension, the Brazilian will have an even bigger role to play.