'Wow': Jamie Carragher blown away by what Alexander-Arnold did in Liverpool v Leicester











Trent Alexander-Arnold once again produced the goods for Liverpool tonight as they strolled to a big win over Leicester City.

The Reds were at their best to punish a woeful looking Foxes side who seem destined to go down. After winning the Premier League then the FA Cup in recent history, Leicester now look set to return to the second tier.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

For Liverpool, it’s quite the opposite. They are in with a chance of making the top four and with just a couple of games to go, will fancy their chances.

Of course, key to Liverpool’s resurgence has been the form and new position of Trent Alexander-Arnold. He once again featured more centrally tonight and capped another fine display with a brilliant free-kick.

And taking to Twitter, former Red Jamie Carragher seemed to be blown away by what he’d seen Trent produce.

Carragher has championed Trent all season long despite some defensive mishaps. In his more advanced role, he does seem to be excelling.

TBR’s View: Trent is like a new player

Liverpool fans have called for Jurgen Klopp to play him further forward for some time now and it looks like he is loving life further up the pitch.

Alexander-Arnold looks to be finding his feet in a position so many have wondered if he could deliver from.

For Liverpool, it feels like they’ve signed a new player. He’s always been quality but in the final third he is proving devastating at the moment.

Going into next season, Trent will be huge and maybe, just maybe, Liverpool can push for the title again.