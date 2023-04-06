‘Wow’: Harvey Elliott says he was blown away by how big one Liverpool player actually is
Harvey Elliott says he simply couldn’t believe how big Virgil van Dijk was when he first joined Liverpool.
The midfielder joined the Reds as a 16-year-old, and, to be fair to him, it must’ve been quite daunting for a teenager to be training amongst these superstars of the global game.
According to Elliott. He was blown away by some of the Liverpool players he had idolised growing up, and he noted just how big Van Dijk seemed during that first training session when he stood next to him.
Elliott in awe of Van Dijk
The midfielder spoke about those early training sessions.
“It was mixed emotions, part of me was not trying to make a fool of myself, and at the same time I wanted to enjoy the moment seeing these players off the pitch and looking up to them and idolising them. For example, being next to Virgil Van Dijk, you’re looking up to him and you’re like ‘wow, he really is that tall’,” Elliott said.
Massive
We can absolutely understand why Elliott was taken aback by Van Dijk, the centre-back is absolutely massive.
The defender’s physical presence is pretty much unmatched in the Premier League, not only is he one of the tallest players in the league, he’s also one of the strongest and fastest.
Simply put, Van Dijk is an absolute athletic anomaly. He’s a Rolls Royce of a footballer and it must be incredibly daunting to share a football pitch with him, especially when you’ve only just done your GCSEs.
