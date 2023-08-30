‘Wow’: Darren Bent left in disbelief over what Tottenham could reportedly now do before the deadline

Darren Bent clearly believes that Tottenham Hotspur are in real danger of overpaying for Brennan Johnson as he admitted his disbelief over Nottingham Forest’s £50 million asking price.

Bent was speaking on talkSPORT after learning that Tottenham are on pole position to sign the Wales international in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

From the outside, it does appear increasingly likely that Brennan Johnson will be on the move before the deadline. And talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook suggested that Tottenham are in talks with Forest over a move for the 22-year-old.

Crook mentioned that Forest want £50 million for the forward. And that prompted a strong reaction from former Spurs striker Bent, who suggested that it is a huge price to pay for the youngster at this stage of his career.

Bent surprised as Tottenham consider £50 million spend on Brennan Johnson

“£50m? Wow [shakes head]. £50 million for him. Listen he’s a good player but there were times last season where Steve Cooper took him out the team and the team still functioned,” Bent told talkSPORT.

“Do you not think that’s a lot of money?

“I do but you pay that premium for British players,” Crook replied. “Look at Chelsea, if they are going to sell Conor Gallagher he is going to cost £50 million. Trevoh Chalobah is also going to cost £50 million. You almost just have to accept it.”

It is definitely a gamble to make a move for Johnson at that sort of price. He did enjoy a really impressive first year in the Premier League, more than playing his part as Steve Cooper’s side kept themselves in the top-flight.

But Tottenham are not struggling for attacking quality. Instead, what they really need is someone who can score plenty of goals to knit the attack together.

Richarlison is yet to prove that he can really perform that role. And Johnson’s appearances as a central striker were generally not quite as impressive as when he was working off the forward.

It certainly could be a move which does not pay off for Tottenham. Having said that, it is already abundantly clear what Ange Postecoglou can do when he sees potential in a player.

And if Postecoglou is particularly keen for Johnson to join the club, he obviously feels that he can help him reach his full potential in the years to come.

If it does click, he could be an amazing signing at that price.