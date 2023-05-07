'Wow': BBC pundit left amazed by 24-year-old Arsenal player during second-half vs Newcastle











Aaron Ramsdale has been lauded as a game-changer for Arsenal after the goalkeeper made a miraculous save at the start of the second-half to deny Fabian Schar an equaliser for Newcastle United.

That was the view of BBC Sport pundit Stephen Warnock, who was left amazed by the England international’s stop to keep out the Magpies centre-back.

Much like the first-half, Newcastle asked plenty of questions of the Premier League title challengers in the early stages after the break. But they were unable to make the pressure count.

Ramsdale lauded after wonder save keeps Arsenal ahead against Newcastle

However, they could have hardly done more.

Schar got on the end of a free-kick from the right. And it appeared inevitable that the Swiss would score for the home side as he rose up just yards out with most of the goal to aim for.

He will certainly feel that he should have done better. But that should take nothing away from the brilliance of Aaron Ramsdale, as he got his arm on the ball to block Schar’s header.

Certainly, Warnock was full of praise for the 24-year-old after the miraculous stop.

He told BBC Sport: “Wow!

“Breath-taking save from Aaron Ramsdale. A game-changing save.”

Arsenal will certainly struggle to think that they could have done much more to push Manchester City this season. Yes, there have been some mistakes and some missed opportunities.

But they have given everything. And Ramsdale is one of those who can be incredibly proud of the contribution he has made in this campaign.

Few will forget the saves he made in the latter stages of the draw at Anfield. And he has now followed that with further brilliance on Tyneside.

There is absolutely no doubt that Arsenal have one of the best in the league between the sticks for them.