‘Wow’: Ally McCoist left surprised by reports this week concerning interest in Liverpool man

Ally McCoist was left surprised by reports Germany could target Jurgen Klopp, and suggested that the Liverpool boss could come in for a lot of criticism if he decided to leave Anfield now.

McCoist was speaking with Andy Townsend on talkSPORT following the news that Hansi Flick has been sacked after Germany’s defeat to Japan last week.

The Daily Mail was amongst those to report that the German FA would be interested in Jurgen Klopp ahead of Euro 2024, which their country will host.

Liverpool fans know better than most after this summer transfer window that ruling anything out in football is dangerous. And clearly, if Klopp has a desire to manage Germany one day, the chance to take over ahead of a major tournament on home soil will obviously leave him with food for thought.

McCoist cannot see Klopp leaving Liverpool to take Germany job right now

The Mail’s report noted that Klopp is likely to reject Germany at this stage. And both Townsend and McCoist insisted that they could not see the Liverpool boss jumping ship at this time.

“Wow,” McCoist said on talkSPORT after learning of the interest in Klopp.

“I can’t see him walking out on Liverpool. I don’t see him leaving there anytime soon. But I do see Jurgen Klopp being the international team manager down the line, in the future,” Townsend said.

“No, I don’t [see him leaving Liverpool]. I absolutely don’t. I still think he’s got unfinished work at Liverpool. He’s in the process of a rebuild. I think he’s very happy there. He’s very content. And I think he would leave himself open to criticism as well, if somebody like Salah stays and he goes,” McCoist added.

It does appear that the timing is not great for Klopp. Obviously, he will not want to move on from Liverpool when the season has just started.

And he will be aware that there will be future opportunities to manage his national team. Joachim Low’s tenure was something of an anomaly for how long it was.

And while Klopp is a potential candidate, the door is always going to be somewhat open to the 56-year-old until he does finally take on the role.

Klopp has won almost everything during his time on Merseyside. And there are probably not many places for him to go when he decides to leave Liverpool given his connection to the club.

The Germany job is surely in his future, as Townsend suggests. But surely, the right time for him to take the role is not here yet.