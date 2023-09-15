Manchester United have started this season terribly.

The Red Devils have lost two of their four opening games, and, in all honesty, they got away with it in the two games they won against Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

Six points from four games flatters United so far, and it’s fair to say that a title challenge may not be on the cards this season.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Tim Sherwood has been speaking about United’s situation, and he says the Red Devils really could’ve built on last season if they made the right signings, stating that Harry Kane and Declan Rice would’ve helped Erik Ten Hag’s side become title contenders.

Rice and Kane would’ve improved United

Sherwood shared his verdict on what United should’ve done this summer.

“I’m not sure Daniel Levy would’ve wanted to sell him there. If they wanted to bid £150m I’m not sure he would’ve cut his nose off to spite his face. He would’ve done the deal. I don’t think they were there, Rasmus Hojlund was the main target, and he likes players he’s worked with before. They need more than just Harry Kane. I thought they had a decent season last year, a progression season, if they went ‘come on Declan (Rice) we’re having you, and we’re going to have Harry Kane’ they would’ve challenged for the title, but I think they have more problems than that and I’m not 100% sure on the manager,” Sherwood said.

Got it wrong

Say what you will about the Glazers’ ownership of Manchester United, a lot of money has been spent over the past two years, and it’s fair to say a lot of it has been wasted.

It’s early days, but the likes of Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund already don’t look like value-for-money signings, while Jadon Sancho looks to be a bona fide flop.

That money easily could’ve gone towards signing the likes of Rice and Kane, and perhaps United would’ve been in a better position if they’d just kept it simple and signed proven Premier League quality.