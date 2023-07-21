Leeds United are quite bloated in their wide areas at the moment.

Indeed, while the Whites have offloaded a number of their high-profile players already, a number of their wingers remain at the club.

The likes of Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra are still at the club, and there are bound to be a few departures before the window closes.

Crysencio Summerville could be one of the players out of the door according to Graham Smyth.

Speaking on the Inside Elland Road Podcast, Smyth stated that Summerville could go, claiming that he wouldn’t be surprised at all if he did leave.

Summerville could go

Smyth shared what he knows about the youngster

“I think with Crysencio. I really like Crysencio Summerville as a footballer, watching him play I think he’s going to be a very very good footballer, but it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he’s out the door this summer and it wouldn’t surprise a lot of people I think,” Smyth said.

Shame

This would be a real shame.

In fact, Leeds’ relegation is overall a bit of a shame.

Yes, the Whites were awful last season, but they were building something very exciting before they went down.

Leeds had a young core of very talented players such as Gnonto, Pascal Struijk, Joe Gelhardt and Summerville, but now, that may be broken up after they were relegated.

That group of young players had the chance to grow into something rather special, but now, these players are likely to go their separate ways and we’ll all be left wondering what will happen at Leeds.

It would be a real shame if Summerville left Leeds, because it feels like he’s only just getting started.