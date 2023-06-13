Graeme Bailey has claimed that he wouldn’t be surprised if Tyler Adams signed for Liverpool this summer.

Speaking on the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel, Bailey was discussing Adams’ impending departure from Leeds.

The journalist stated that Newcastle are looking at the player, but he also noted that he’s seen links to Liverpool and that he wouldn’t be susprised if there was some serious substance to those rumours.

Adams to Liverpool wouldn’t be a shock

Bailey shared what he knows about the midfielder.

“He would and I think he has a lot of the Premier League looking at him. They are looking at him, his attitude has been brilliant and he was fantastic for Leeds. He really was, he ticks a lot of boxes for Newcastle, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he was high up on their radar,” Bailey said.

“I watched Leeds quite a lot, and they missed him. He would be brilliant next to Bruno Guimaraes. A lot of clubs like him, Liverpool have been linked, you know and it wouldn’t surprise me. I think he will go to the top six somewhere.”

Decent option

Tyler Adams may have just been relegated with Leeds United, but he wouldn’t be the worst option for Liverpool.

The Reds know better than any other club that they shouldn’t turn their noses up at a relegated player – just look at how Georginio Wijnaldum and Andrew Robertson got on at Anfield after being relegated with Newcastle and Hull respectively.

The Merseyside club need midfield reinforcements, and they could do a lot worse than going after Adams after a rather impressive debut Premier League season.