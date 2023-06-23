Romeo Lavia could be Arsenal’s next big transfer target after signing Declan Rice.

That is according to Graeme Bailey who, speaking on the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel, tipped the £40m Belgian midfielder to be a part of the second wave of players to move this summer.

It really does feel as though we’re in the first phase of this transfer window. The big names who were expected to leave are all getting their moves, but it’s not until later in the summer that other dominoes start to fall.

According to Bailey, Lavia may well be in that second phase of transfers, and he says he wouldn’t be surprised at all if Arsenal did push for the Southampton midfielder once the Rice saga has concluded.

Lavia after Rice

Bailey gave his verdict on the recently relegated midfielder.

“It wouldn’t surprise me to see Arsenal push for him once they get Rice through. He is high on a lot of teams’ lists, like with Saudi we talk about this second wave of players, when you look at that second wave of players this summer I think that would include Lavia,” Bailey said.

Imagine that midfield

If Arsenal do indeed target Lavia after Rice, they will have one of the best midfields around.

Make no mistake about it, these two are a pair of the best young midfielders around, and to make things even better, they’re proven at this level as well.

Lavia may only be 19, but he showed last season that he’s the real deal, and you can’t help but wonder how much he’d improve under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal may well be in for a very exciting summer, and who knows? They could be lining up with the best midfield in the Premier League next term.