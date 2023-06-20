Romeo Lavia is one of the main players in this summer transfer window.

The Belgian is being courted by half of the Premier League it seems, and according to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are advancing in talks to sign him.

However, while Arsenal may be getting closer to signing Lavia, Graeme Bailey has stated that he would be surprised if this transfer was sewn up in quick fashion.

Indeed, speaking on the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel, Bailey claimed that he could see this story running right until the end of the window in August.

Lavia a late mover

Bailey shared his verdict on the £40m teenager.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he starts the season at Southampton because that £40m fee. He may start the season at Southampton and then end up somewhere else. For the first game of the season he’s more likely to be at St Mary’s than Stamford Bridge. I think he will move, but this is one that may run until the end of the window in August,” Bailey said.

“These clubs have other things they need to do first, he needs to wait for a couple of dominoes to fall and then his future will be a lot clearer.”

Twists and turns

Don’t be shocked if Bailey is right here and there are many twists and turns in this race to come.

Indeed, while Arsenal seem to be leading this race for Lavia, the fact that so many clubs have been linked with the player suggests that there could be more offers, counter-offers and enquiries to come.

Southampton won’t be in any rush to sell, so, as Bailey says, this could be one that comes down to the final days of the window.