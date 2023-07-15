‘Wouldn’t surprise me’: Aston Villa could sign £50m attacker as well as Moussa Diaby – journalist

Aston Villa mean business this summer.

The Midlands club have already signed Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans, and it appears as though there is more to come.

Moussa Diaby has seemingly emerged as Villa’s top target as they prepare a second bid for the French winger, and according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, this may not be the only attacking addition Unai Emery’s side make this summer.

Indeed, despite the fact Diaby would almost certainly be an expensive addition, Bailey has said that he wouldn’t be surprised at all if Villa added Brennan Johnson to their ranks as well.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Johnson could follow Diaby

Bailey spoke about the £50m Nottingham Forest ace.

“I think he’s a wonderful player, will they go for £51m, I think they might. They have the money to. I like where Villa are going, Diaby wants to go. They’re after Brennan Johnson as well, but my understanding is that they want two forwards, so it wouldn’t surprise me if they went for him as well,” Bailey said.

“If they get Diaby and then go on again and get another they will be talked about for the top four, easily, I think there’s a real opportunity there for Villa to push for the top four, I really do.”

Photo by Paul Greenwood – CameraSport via Getty Images

Imagine that attack

If Aston Villa do end up pursuing both of these deals, they will have one of the most dynamic attacking forces in Europe.

Diaby and Johnson are both incredibly quick, direct wingers, while Villa also have the likes of Emi Buendia who can cause havoc in attacking areas via his immense technical skill.

Factor in the form Ollie Watkins was in last season, and Villa will be a force to be reckoned with if they can get these deals done.

Don’t be shocked if, as Bailey says, Villa do end up pushing for the top four.