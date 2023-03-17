‘Wouldn’t rule out’: Liverpool genuinely could sign ‘special’ midfielder this summer – Journalist











Speaking to ESPN, Mark Ogden has been discussing Jude Bellingham’s future amid links to Liverpool and a multitude of other Premier League clubs.

The midfielder has been strongly linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund this summer, and the Reds are keen to sign him.

Although, after Liverpool’s poor season so far, many have suggested that the Reds may be slowly but surely dropping out of the race to sign the England star as they look unlikely to be playing in next season’s Champions League.

However, Ogden says that he wouldn’t rule out a move to Anfield for the ‘special’ midfielder, claiming that Bellingham’s next career move won’t be driven by money, it will be about career progression.

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Bellingham could go to Liverpool

Odgen gave his verdict on this potential switch.

“The plan has obviously revolved around Bellingham for a long time and I wouldn’t rule out Bellingham to Liverpool you know. When he went to Dortmund he surprised a lot of people by going there ahead of Man United,” Odgen said.

“With Bellingham it’s not a money move it’s a career progression move and the two clubs that are most likely to sign him are Liverpool and Real Madrid. Madrid is a great move for any player at any age but they have Camavinga, Modric isn’t going anywhere, Kroos is the same, and they have Tchouameni as well. If he goes to Real Madrid he’ll play but will he play every week? Whereas if he goes to Liverpool the team will be built around him.”

No short-term thinking

Liverpool may be in a bit of a state right now, but at the age of just 19, Bellingham can afford to think long-term here.

The Reds remain one of the biggest clubs in the entire world, while they also have one of the best managers on the planet at the helm too.

As Ogden says, Bellingham could genuinely be the keystone in this Liverpool team for years to come if he heads to Anfield, and that may well appeal to him.

Liverpool may be out of sorts at the minute, but it sounds like they’re still very much in the race for Bellingham.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Show all