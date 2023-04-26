‘Wouldn’t rule out’: Journalist says ‘intelligent’ coach may well end up being Tottenham manager one day











Mauricio Pochettino looks set to become the new Chelsea manager, but Alasdair Gold still reckons he could return to Tottenham one day.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, the journalist spoke about what Pochettino’s return to Chelsea means for his legacy at Spurs, and while he says his reputation at Tottenham is now slightly tarnished, he claimed that he could well still return to Spurs one day.

Indeed, the journalist says that you can’t rule out the ‘intelligent’ coach becoming the Tottenham boss at some point in the future.

Pochettino could still return

Gold gave his verdict on the Argentine’s eventual return to north London.



“For Poch, I have to be honest, I do think it will slightly ruin his legacy. I’m not saying a lot, and I do still think I wouldn’t rule out him eventually coming back to Spurs at one point in the future,” Gold said.

Inevitable

It almost feels inevitable that Pochettino will be back in the Tottenham dugout one day.

The man himself has been very open about the fact he has unfinished business at Spurs, and while he’s seemingly set for the Chelsea job this time around, recent trends suggest that he won’t be staying at Stamford Bridge for the next decade.

Yes, appointing a manager who previously managed one of your biggest rivals is a bit of a sticky subject, but Tottenham, of course, have a history of hiring former Chelsea managers, so don’t be too shocked if you see Pochettino re-crossing the divide in a few years’ time.

Spurs fans wanted Pochettino back this time around, but they may have to wait a few years to see the 51-year-old back at Tottenham.

