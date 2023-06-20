‘Wouldn’t expect it to happen’: Journalist would be shocked if West Ham sign £60m player now

Dean Jones is not expecting West Ham to sign Joao Palhinha this summer.

Speaking on the Fulhamish Podcast, the reporter was discussing Palhinha’s future at Craven Cottage, and he noted that the west London club want £60m for their star player.

Of course, £60m is massive money for a club like West Ham, nad given that they have never paid that sort of fee for a player before, Jones isn’t expecting this deal to get done.

Palhinha not expected to join

The journalist shared what he knows about Palhinha.

“Palhinha, you’re talking towards £60m for him in this market. I think their record signing is Seb Haller, they have gone big in recent years with Paqueta and Haller, nothing over £50m though. So are West Ham going to make Palhinha their record signing of all-time? Typically I wouldn’t expect it to happen, obviously they have the Declan Rice money coming at some point, so they will sign two midfielders, there’s no personal connection for him to move to West Ham,” Jones said.

Don’t be so sure

Jones says that he can’t see West Ham spending £60m of Palhinha because they’ve never spent that sort of money before, but this isn’t a regular summer for West Ham.

Indeed, the Hammers are about to receive a potential £100m windfall for Declan Rice, and that means that their transfer budget will be boosted massively.

Let’s not forget, West Ham are also set for a financial boost after qualifying for the Europa League too, so the idea of the Hammers smashing their transfer record this summer really isn’t out of the question.

Palhinha is certainly a player who is worth the £60m fee, so don’t be shocked if the east Londoners do try to pinch the midfielder from their distant neighbours.