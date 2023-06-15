Callum Wilson has suggested that Sean Longstaff is playing the best football of his Newcastle United career right now, and insists that the club would not change him for anyone.

Wilson was speaking to The Times about how the growing expectations on Tyneside are pushing everyone in the squad to improve to try and prove that they can be involved in the inevitable success heading Newcastle’s way.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Callum Wilson himself has faced a fight for his position. The arrival of Alexander Isak looks set to be looked back upon as a key moment in the club’s recent history. The Swede has been an outstanding addition.

Wilson says Newcastle wouldn’t swap Longstaff for anyone

Some may be wondering whether Newcastle will look to strengthen further ahead of their Champions League return. And with that, some of the current first-team will be pushed down the pecking order.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Wilson insisted that he is not concerned about his current position, pointing out how the club’s improvement is pushing everyone.

“We brought in a £60 million striker last summer and you use it as competition, as fuel. You know with the way the club’s going that if you don’t perform then potentially it could be your time done at the club. So you have to keep performing, keep pushing and keep improving,” he told The Times.

“And that’s what everyone’s doing. Players like Sean Longstaff, who’s come through the academy, and now the manager is getting the best out of him and he looks a top player week in, week out. We wouldn’t change him for anybody now.”

Longstaff was one of several players in the Newcastle side whose development appeared to be stagnating. It was almost remarkable at one stage to think that the Magpies were once reportedly demanding £50 million for the midfielder amid interest from Manchester United.

But Eddie Howe has transformed the fortunes of several in the team. Longstaff is not an anomaly in enjoying a significant improvement, with Miguel Almirón, Joelinton and Jacob Murphy all playing such important roles this past season.

Obviously, Newcastle will not get complacent and put their feet up during the transfer window. But they certainly have the foundations in place to really kick on from at St James’ Park.

And Longstaff is one of those who clearly has a big role to play in the years ahead.