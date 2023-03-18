‘Wouldn’t be surprised’: Pundit says Mikel Arteta could unleash his ‘really underrated’ attacker tomorrow











Speaking on his YouTube channel, Arsenal academy graduate, Fabrice Muamba has been previewing Arsenal’s game against Crystal Palace this weekend.

The pundit was discussing some of the team selection dilemmas Mikel Arteta faces against Palace after a gruelling Europa League game against Sporting on Thursday.

Muamba thinks that Arsenal won’t make too many changes from the match on Thursday, and, interestingly he tipped Gabriel Jesus to start his first Premier League game since before the World Cup in this match.

Jesus had, of course, been out of action for a number of months after picking up an injury on international duty, but after coming off the bench against Fulham last week, Muamba thinks that the ‘really underrated’ striker could be back in the starting XI for this one.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Jesus to start

Muamba gave his verdict on this game.

“Do I see changes in terms of personnel for Arsenal? You know what? I wouldn’t be surprised if Arteta started with Gabriel Jesus. The reason being, he played against Fulham he had a decent game when he came on and why not give him a run around. He came on for the last 20 minutes against Fulham, so why not give him a run around? I think they’ll go back to playing Gabriel Martinelli on the left hand side and play Jesus up front,” Muamba said.

Perfect game

This is the perfect game for Gabriel Jesus to return to the XI in.

Palace are in disarray right now. They don’t have a manager and they haven’t won a game in 2023. This represents a great chance for Jesus to get back into the team and hit the ground running.

Of course, whether or not Arteta actually picks the Brazilian remains to be seen, but as Muamba says, it wouldn’t be surprising if the attacker did return to the lineup tomorrow.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Show all