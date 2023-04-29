‘Wouldn’t be surprised’: Journalist suggests £45m Arsenal player might be playing with an injury at the moment











Thomas Partey could be playing with an injury at the moment according to Sam Dean.

Speaking on The Arsenal Beat Podcast, the Telegraph journalist was speaking about the Ghanaian’s drop off in form as of late, and he’s suggested that the midfielder could well be carrying an injury.

Now, Dean did say that he doesn’t have any inside information on this matter and that he hasn’t asked anyone about the midfielder’s fitness, but he made sure to note that he wouldn’t be surprised at all if Partey was indeed carrying a knock.

Partey may be injured

The journalist shared his verdict on Partey.

“Thomas Partey has dropped off a cliff in the past few games. He’s forgotten how to play football in the same way, and watching him against City on Wednesday was bizarre. I don’t know about his fitness and I’ve not asked anyone, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he was carrying something,” Dean said.

Would explain a lot

All of a sudden, Partey’s recent form makes a lot more sense.

The £45m man has been unbelievably good this season, but over the past month or so his performances have declined sharply.

He’s not covering as much ground, he looks a yard slower and he’s not dominating games in the same way he used to.

If Partey is indeed carrying an injury we can only hope that he’s back to full fitness soon because this Arsenal team is a joy to watch when they’re playing their best stuff, and Partey is the key cog in this footballing machine.

