Pedro Neto is the talk of the town in the Premier League at the moment.

The Portuguese winger has been starring for Wolves this season, he’s created four assists already for the Midlands club and he tore Manchester City to shreds over the weekend.

As you can imagine, these good performances are reportedly catching the eye of some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, and Liverpool are said to be among those keen.

Speaking on the BBC Football Gossip Daily Podcast, The Athletic’s Mark Critchley has been discussing Neto’s future, and he says he wouldn’t be at all surprised if Liverpool made a move for the winger once Mohamed Salah’s time at the club is up.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Neto to Liverpool

Critchley shared his verdict on Neto’s future.

“You start to think who are the best left-footed players on the right with some Premier League quality and it would make sense if Neto was on that shortlist wouldn’t it? It’s a hard profile to try to replace. Look, I don’t think Neto is at Salah levels just yet, but if you want someone who can grow into that, and who is already able to do it at this level, he will certainly be on the list I think, so Liverpool are ones to watch,” Critchley said.

“Liverpool is one I would watch, nothing concrete there right now, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s on a shortlist somewhere.”

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Needs work

Neto is a fantastic player, but he’ll need to work very hard if he’s to become a Liverpool star in the future.

Replacing Salah is probably the toughest task any winger could ask for, and if Neto is to be successful, he’ll need to start scoring more goals.

He’s got so many good attributes. He’s absolutely rapid – even faster than Mo Salah, he’s a great dribbler and his crossing has improved immensely, but he doesn’t score enough goals.

Indeed, as good as Neto is, he’s nowhere near clinical enough at this point in his career, and he’ll need to find his shooting boots if he wants Liverpool to have a real look at him.