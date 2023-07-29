‘Wouldn’t be surprised’: Journalist can still see Liverpool selling £20m player this summer

Liverpool’s midfield has been gutted this summer.

Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita have all left and it’s just a matter of time before Fabinho joins that list of departures it would seem.

Somehow though, the midfield exodus from Anfield may not be over yet.

Indeed, according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, there is still a chance that Thiago Alcantara follows in the footsteps of both Henderson and Fabinho and ends up leaving Anfield in favour of a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Thiago could go

Bailey spoke about the £20m man and a potential departure from Liverpool.

“I think a centre-half is on their radar, it wouldn’t surprise me if they went for a left-footer to add to their options, but a midfielder it wouldn’t surprise me if they did that as well because they’ve lost Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Carvalho has gone on loan and I still wouldn’t be surprised if Thiago went out to Saudi, so there is still a bit of business to be done at Liverpool, that’s for sure,” Bailey said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Surely not

Thiago leaving Liverpool didn’t sound outlandish at the start of the summer, but at this moment in time, it sounds ridiculous.

Look at Liverpool’s midfield options. With the greatest of respect, there is now no experience in there.

Yes Alexis Mac Allister is a World Cup winner, but he’s never played in Europe, and yes Dominik Szoboszlai has played plenty of Champions League games, but he’s never played in the Premier League.

Jordan Henderson and James Milner showed for years just how important experience can be in a midfield, and if Thiago is sold, Liverpool will have nobody to call upon when a calm, experienced head is needed in the middle of the park.

We really can’t see Thiago leaving this summer.