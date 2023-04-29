‘Wouldn’t be surprised’: Aston Villa could bid for ‘very powerful’ Arsenal player - journalist











Aston Villa could bid for Emile Smith Rowe this summer according to Tom Canton.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Football.London journalist was asked about the rumours regarding the Arsenal ace and a potential move to the Midlands, and he says that he wouldn’t be surprised at all if Villa went for the ‘very powerful’ Arsenal player.

Canton is aware that Villa have had a longstanding interest in Smith Rowe, and he is of the belief that there is a level of truth to the rumours regarding the England international moving to Villa Park.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Could happen

Canton gave his verdict on Smith Rowe and Aston Villa.

“Is there any merit in the rumours of ESR to Villa? I’m sure there is. Villa have liked Smith Rowe for some time. They had three bids rejected in 2021 and I wouldn’t be surprised if they returned to try to sign Emile Smith Rowe in the future, so yes, I do think there are credits to these links between Smith Rowe and Villa and I wouldn’t be surprised if they tried to sign him again,” Canton said.

Makes sense

This move makes a lot of sense it has to be said.

Unai Emery was a fan of Smith Rowe during his time at Arsenal, while Villa’s free-flowing attacking style would suit the 22-year-old to a tee.

Villa famously went for Smith Rowe two years ago, and while they were knocked back at that point, the fact that Smith Rowe has since fallen down the pecking order after the arrivals of Leandro Trossard and the emergence of Gabriel Martinelli certainly boosts Villa’s chances.

Don’t be shocked if we see the midfielder wearing a claret and blue shirt next season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

