‘Would love nothing more’: Board already planning to make big push for Liverpool man next summer – journalist

Journalist Raphael Honigstein has suggested that Germany are going to push very hard to try and appoint Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp should Julian Nagelsmann depart after Euro 2024.

Honigstein was speaking to The Athletic’s The Daily Football Briefing podcast with Julian Nagelsmann set to be named as Hansi Flick’s successor until next summer.

The Athletic reports that Nagelsmann will sign a contract that will see him take charge of the national team for Euro 2024 – which the nation will host.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Liverpool obviously managed to see off any potential interest in Jurgen Klopp this time around. It was always hard to see him walking away at this time given that the new season has just started. And it is not the best time to take the Germany job.

Germany to push to appoint Klopp next summer

But if Nagelsmann’s imminent deal is not extended, the German FA will be looking for another new boss next summer. That would potentially represent a more convenient time for someone to walk away from a job.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

And according to Honigstein, the German FA are already hoping that they can convince Klopp to take the job next year.

“Germany have been hoping to appoint Jurgen Klopp for many, many years. But the fact that the next manager’s only there for 10 months, and we know already that he’s going to leave at the end of the Euro’s – unless he changes his mind some time through his existing contract, which is not impossible – then Klopp will come into contention. The speculation will start now really. I’ve seen it already in a few German newspapers,” he told The Daily Football Briefing.

“The German FA are in a position where the vice-chairman is Hans-Joachim Watzke, who used to be a Borussia Dortmund CEO when Klopp was there, of course. And he would love nothing more than to get his buddy on board for the German national team. And they’re going to try very hard to see if they can sway Klopp.”

Much may depend on how Liverpool’s season plays out. They have had to refresh their options in a number of positions this past summer.

If the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai click, and the same thing happens further forward with Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz, then Klopp may feel that he has unfinished business on Merseyside.

However, it would be no surprise if he dreamt of taking the Germany job at some stage. So if it appears that Liverpool are still some way off, perhaps he will feel that he has a very tough decision to make.