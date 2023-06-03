‘Would like to play for Leeds’: Mystery player’s agent is trying to get Leeds to sign his client now











Leeds United is the dream destination for one unnamed player playing abroad.

That is according to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth who stated that he has been contacted by an agent of an unnamed player who is trying to get his client to Elland Road.

Speaking on the Inside Elland Road Podcast, Smyth shared the story of how he was recently contacted by an agent, who he verified to be legitimate, to help get his player to Leeds United.

Of course, as a journalist, Smyth has no say in who Leeds sign, but he did pass on the details of the player to the club, and now, we can wait and see whether or not this move comes off.

Mystery player wants to join

“Sometimes you do get requests from young lads who want a chance to play football who say can you help me sign for Leeds. I had someone recently asking if they can coach at Leeds. I had contact from an agent, and it speaks to the fact that Orta has gone and this person probably wasn’t sure about who he could get into at Leeds to put the player forward, but they want to put the player forward,” Smyth said.

“They have a couple of Championship suitors for this player, who is playing abroad, and they would like for him to play for Leeds next season.”

“I did a bit of due diligence, I saw a passport and some evidence that this agent was who they said they were, and I passed on the details. If that player ever signs for Leeds then we’ll make it all about us.”

Shambles

Aside from the exciting nature of this update, the fact that Leeds’ transfer business is being conducted in this way is shambolic.

No manager, no Sporting Director, no clear ownership structure, Leeds are a mess right now, and for that reason, agents are having to contact journalists about a move to Elland Road rather than any scouts, recruitment analysts or directors.

Nobody seems to know who is steering the ship at Leeds, and that will make their transfer business much more difficult this summer.

Let’s see if we ever find out who this mystery player is.

