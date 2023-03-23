‘Would have put my house on it’: Journalist was sure ‘world class’ manager would join Spurs, now he’s not sure











Speaking on Chris Cowlin’s YouTube channel, The Express’ Ryan Taylor has been discussing Tottenham’s search for a new manager and Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino has been strongly linked with a return to Tottenham in recent weeks, and at one point, Taylor was almost certain that the ‘world class’ manager would be coming back to north London at one point.

Indeed, Taylor says that two weeks ago he would have put his house on Pochettino returning to Tottenham, but now he says he’s not so sure stating that Spurs will examine all of their options before appointing a replacement for Antonio Conte.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Taylor unsure on Pochettino return

The journalist gave his verdict on Pochettino’s potential move to Tottenham.

“I said two weeks ago that I was absolutely adamant I would have put my house on Pochettino returning, but now I am not so sure I feel like it needs to be right and now they will examine all opportunities,” Taylor said.

The right idea

Tottenham are absolutely right to explore all of their options before deciding on who will become the club’s new manager.

Far too often Spurs have rushed these kinds of decisions in the past and it’s very rarely worked out. The likes of Tim Sherwood, Jose Mourinho and Conte were all appointed before a real lengthy search took place, and every single time it backfires.

Tottenham need to be patient, assess their options and then make a decision, and if they believe the right call is to re-appoint Pochettino at that point then so be it.

Pochettino may well be the manager that Spurs go for, but it sounds as though they will explore every avenue before making a decision.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

