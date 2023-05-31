‘Would be tempted’: Fabrizio Romano says ‘amazing’ Liverpool player is thinking about joining Real Madrid











Roberto Firmino is tempted by the idea of a move to Real Madrid according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, the journalist stated that Real Madrid are in the market for a new striker amid rumours Karim Benzema could be headed to Saudi Arabia.

Romano noted that Real Madrid are negotiating with Joselu – the former Newcastle striker, about a move to the Bernabeu, while Firmino also features on their shortlist of strikers.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Real Madrid keen on Firmino

Romano shared what he knows about the ‘amazing’ Brazilian forward.

“Real Madrid are negotiating with Joselu as a backup striker, they have Roberto Firmino in their list and they have had conversations with people close to Roberto Firmino. They are informed on the conditions of the deal and I am told that Firmino would be tempted to join Real Madrid,” Romano said.

Great move

This would be a brilliant move for Firmino once he leaves Liverpool.

As good as Liverpool have been in recent years, Firmino does still leave the Reds with just one league title and one Champions League, and, in all honesty, he does deserve more top honurs.

Well, in recent years there hasn’t been a team that has been as successful as Real Madrid in Europe, while they’ve also picked up a few La Liga titles in recent years.

Factor in that Firmino’s style of play is absolutely perfect for La Liga, and this is a move that makes the world of sense.

The prospect of Firmino playing in this Madrid team is mouth-watering to say the least.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Show all