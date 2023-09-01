Ryan Gravenberch is set to join Liverpool.

The Dutch midfielder has apparently agreed a deal to join the Reds, and a medical is scheduled for deadline day.

This is certainly a signing to get excited about, and this deal becomes even more exciting after this update.

Indeed, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Dean Jones has claimed that the fee for Gravenberch is actually less than is being reported elsewhere.

While many are claiming that Gravenberch will cost north of £30m, Jones has actually heard that the fee is £22m, which, it has to be said, is a fantastic deal.

Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

Gravenberch on the cheap

Jones shared what he knows about this deal.

“Yeah it’s pretty close, Bayern just need to know for sure they’re getting Palhinha through the door and then they’ll go for it. So yeah, full steam ahead. It’s been reported everywhere that it’s £30m, I was actually told today that it’s £22m. £22m for Gravenberch, that would be outrageous,” Jones said.

Worth waiting

Liverpool probably could’ve had this deal done a long time ago if they were willing to overspend, but after biding their time and waiting for the right opportunity, it looks as though they may be about to get a bargain.

Indeed, at just £22m, Gravenberch is coming incredibly cheaply.

Yes, he didn’t have the best of times in the Bundesliga last season, but let;’s not forget, he was a star at Ajax and he’s still only 21 years old.

This has to be viewed as a bargain for the Reds.