Julian Nagelsmann is a contender to become the next manager of Tottenham, and it sounds as though he’s keen on the job.

Speaking on Ranks FC, Dean Jones has shared what he knows about the ‘unique’ manager, and he says that the 35-year-old would be interested in the Tottenham job.

Unfortunately for Spurs, they’re not the only club Nagelsmann is keen on managing. The German will reportedly also have his eye on the Real Madrid job as Carlo Ancelotti’s future continues to be called into question.

Nagelsmann keen on Spurs job

The journalist shared what he knows about Nagelsmann and Spurs.

“Well I think that one thing we need to consider is that while Nagelsmann would be interested in the Tottenham job and Tottenham are interested in Nagelsmann, he’ll also have his eye on that Real Madrid job,” Jones said.

Act quickly

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid will be sticking with Ancelotti at least until the end of the season, and that gives Spurs the chance to get a headstart on Los Blancos.

Indeed, Tottenham are currently searching for a new manager right this second, and if they get in touch with Nagelsmann before a vacancy even comes up in Madrid, they could quickly make themselves favourites in this race.

Of course, it depends whether or not Spurs actually want to approach Nagelsmann or not. After all, they have been linked to a number of other managers as well, but if they do indeed decide that they want to go after the 35-year-old, they may want to act quickly.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on as Spurs continue to look for their Antonio Conte replacement.

