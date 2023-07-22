‘Would be interested in a move to Liverpool’: Journalist drops update on ‘perfect’ £44m Reds midfield target

A journalist has dropped an exciting update as he has claimed that Liverpool transfer target Ryan Gravenberch would now fancy a move to the club.

Liverpool have been linked to the Bayern Munich midfielder for a while. The Dutchman is highly-rated and is playing at a very high level.

He is still only 21, but he has managed to win seven trophies so far for both Ajax and Bayern Munich, including four league titles.

At Ajax, Gravenberch was a key player and managed to make just over 100 appearances for the club. At Bayern he has found life a little harder as he has made 33 appearances but only started six times.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Gravenberch interested in Liverpool move

With Liverpool clearly interested in the midfielder, the latest news from Ben Jacobs is very exciting. Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Ben Jacobs said: “Ryan Gravenberch would be interested in a move to Liverpool. Bayern’s starting position was that they didn’t want to sell him.

“But Gravenberch was not particularly happy under Julian Nagelsmann. Even though Thomas Tuchel is in charge now, the player may be quite open to that move. It’s just a case of whether Bayern are prepared to sell. No headway has been made yet.”

The ‘perfect‘ signing would no doubt be a great addition for a Liverpool side rebuilding their midfield this summer. They have already made two midfield signings, but with reports suggesting both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho could leave, they definitely need more.

He is also already a Dutch international with 11 appearances and one goal. Clearly, many believe he is a top player with top potential.

Photo by Markus Gilliar – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Liverpool are adding some great reinforcements to their squad to make sure they are back challenging for the title again.

Finishing fifth was not good enough last season and signing a player like Gravenberch would massively help squad depth and improve the quality of the squad.