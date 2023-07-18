Tyler Adams still really likes the idea of playing with Weston McKennie at Leeds this season.

Speaking on the Lade Out Podcast, the American midfielder was asked what it was like to play alongside his two fellow countrymen, McKennie and Brendan Aaronson last season, and he says that he loved sharing the pitch with those two.

Sadly, due to injury, Adams didn’t get much of a chance to play alongside his two USA teammates, but he says that he’d really like to work with both McKennie and Aaronson again this season with Leeds, stating that he hopes both players stick around.

Adams wants USA core

Adams spoke about his experience with McKennie and Aaronson.

“When we played together we played well. Sadly I got injured and I wasn’t able to play with them towards the end of last season for the last 10 games. They did their thing and they’re developing well. Weston was obviously on loan, so I don’t know what he’s doing. I’m not sure what Brendan is doing. But yeah, if we stick around that would be fun,” Adams said.

Not a chance

There’s quite simply no way we’ll see Weston McKennie back at Leeds.

For a start, his reported £25m pricetag is way too much for a Championship club, and secondly, he was dreadful for Leeds last term.

Yes, he’s shown glimpses of quality at Juventus and Schalke in the past, but he really didn’t take to English football after his January move.

Aaronson himself has also gone out on loan to Union Berlin.

Sadly for Adams, he could well be the last American standing at Leeds this season.