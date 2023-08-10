‘Would be a brilliant signing’: Pundit tells West Ham to sign £40m midfielder after Ward-Prowse and Alvarez

West Ham are trying to replace the huge hole left by Declan Rice and Danny Murphy believes they should sign one Premier League midfielder alongside James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez.

It was confirmed by West Ham today that Alvarez had joined the club. Meanwhile, it has been reported that a fee has been agreed for Ward-Prowse.

It is a huge summer for the club. They won a European trophy last season but were involved in a relegation battle last campaign.

They need to add a lot of depth to the squad, especially with Declan Rice leaving this summer transfer window. If not they will not have a good season.

Danny Murphy on Scott McTominay

West Ham have been linked to Scott McTominay this summer. Reports have suggested that the Hammers have even put in a bid for the midfielder.

The same report also suggests that Manchester United want a fee of more than £40million for the 26 year-old this summer window.

Speaking on the FIVES podcast, Danny Murphy discussed the signing of James Ward-Prowse but also went on to mention McTominay and why the Scottish international would be a good Declan Rice replacement.

He said: “My worry for West Ham with him (Ward-Prowse) and obviously we need to mention (Edson) Alvarez from Ajax, is that the physicality that Declan leaves. The legs. That’s why I have been an advocate of thinking McTominay would be a brilliant signing. Declan’s recovery runs are exceptional and that’s why I keep saying about McTominay.”

It will be very interesting to see how West Ham’s squad looks when the summer transfer window slams shut at the end of August.

It looks like David Moyes will be provided with multiple players and this will add the pressure on him to succeed next season.