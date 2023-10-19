‘Worried’: Chris Sutton predicts who’ll win out of Tottenham and Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur have a bit of a wait before they return to Premier League action as they host Fulham on Monday night.

Spurs went into the international break top of the Premier League table and will be hoping to maintain the momentum now that the action resumes.

Ange Postecoglou’s charges will host their fellow London side – who currently sit 12th in the table – at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton has predicted who he feels will win out of Tottenham and Fulham.

Writing on the BBC Sport website, he began by alluding to the so-called manager of the month curse.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Postecoglou has won both of the MOTM awards in the English top flight this season so far.

In addition, the Cottagers are the only team that has beaten Tottenham in competitive action this season.

‘So much confidence’

However, Sutton is still confident Spurs will prevail, predicting a 3-1 win for the hosts in North London.

“I should maybe be a bit worried about this game for Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou because he has won two manager of the month awards now,” he began.

“And we all know what usually happens when someone wins one – they lose their next game!

“Fulham have already knocked Spurs out of the Carabao Cup on penalties this season too, but that was at Craven Cottage and I am pretty confident that Spurs will win this one at home.

“What I like about Spurs so far this season is that things have not always gone their way in games, but they have still found a way to win.

“They did that against Luton last time out, missing a lot of early chances then going down to 10 men. I was thinking they were up against it, but they still got three points.

“Spurs will still have bumps in the road this season, and I don’t know how much longer their unbeaten start in the league will last, but I am not expecting it to end this weekend.

“They are playing with so much confidence and Fulham won’t be able to keep them out.”

Our view

Tottenham have enjoyed a superb start to the Premier League season.

Ange Postecoglou has turned things around very quickly, considering the position Spurs were in at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It’s still early in the season, but Tottenham have certainly laid the foundations upon which they can keep building.

In terms of this game, I feel Spurs will have enough to get the better of Fulham. They’re a good team but the hosts have more quality overall and should be able to win.

Let’s go with Tottenham 2-0 Fulham.