Kevin Campbell reckons Thomas Partey may be worn out at Arsenal after his loss of form in recent weeks.

Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, the pundit was discussing Partey’s recent dip, and he puts the Ghanaian’s loss of form down to fatigue.

Indeed, Campbell noted that the midfielder has had to work incredibly hard this season as the club’s only defensive midfielder at times, and he reckons that he may well just be worn out after an incredibly difficult season.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Partey is worn out

Campbell gave his verdict on the midfielder’s struggles.

“He’s probably worn out. A lot of the time he’s the only holding player we have. He has to do a lot of work in the engine room. People don’t realise how hard it is with the way we play. We dominate the ball, but when Zinchenko and those guys go up, Partey is the only screen we have. He has to be here there and everywhere. He’s probably worn out if I’m honest, no excuse, but he’s probably worn out,” Campbell said.

Not easy

Campbell says that Partey may just be exhausted, and it’s hard to say that he’s too far wrong with that.

Indeed, the Ghanaian has played such a tough season. He’s had to get through an unreal amount of work in that Arsenal midfield, and when you factor in that he’s had fitness issues of his own in the past, it’s really easy to see how he could have burned out.

Arsenal need more depth in their midfield if they’re going to play this intense style. Otherwise, players like Partey will just burn out towards the end of seasons.

The £45m midfielder needs some help next season if Arsenal are going to compete on four fronts.

Photo by Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

