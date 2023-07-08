World Cup defender on Newcastle radar signs new contract at current club

Newcastle United have been linked with Fulham’s Antonee Robinson in recent weeks.

In June, the Evening Standard reported that the Magpies were eyeing the United States full-back.

As well as Newcastle, Manchester City were apparently in pursuit of Robinson this summer.

Photo by John Todd/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

At the time, the report claimed the 25-year-old was hesitating over signing a new deal in West London.

However, that has now changed, with Robinson officially putting pen to paper on fresh terms.

The club confirmed that the exciting defender had committed his future to them until the summer of 2028.

It’s a big blow for Newcastle, who are reportedly looking to bolster their ranks at left-back.

Eddie Howe is said to be a big fan of Robinson, who’s been key for Fulham and for the United States.

He made 35 Premier League appearances last term as his side comfortably survived in the top flight.

Robinson also played the full 90 minutes in each of the USMNT’s four World Cup games in Qatar.

Our view

Robinson is a quality player who looked ready for a step up to a Champions League club like Newcastle.

He has shown he has what it takes to impress in the English top flight and at the biggest stage of all, the World Cup.

As per VisualGame (via USMNTOnly) as of April 13, Robinson had one of the best 1v1 win rate percentages in the Premier League.

His 79.5 percent success rate was fourth highest behind Luke Shaw, William Saliba and top-placed Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

In addition, Robinson is very fast, is great at creating chances, and is superb at winning the ball back, as per the PL website).

Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Fair play to him for committing his future to Fulham. They had a good season last time out and should kick on in 2023-24.

However, Howe will now have to look for other targets at left-back before the transfer window closes.